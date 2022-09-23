mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Tells All On "Baby On Baby 2"

Lamar Banks
September 23, 2022 02:10
Baby On Baby 2
DaBaby

North Carolina is back with the follow-up project to his 2019 debut album.


DaBaby made more headlines this year for his personal life than his music. Now, the North Carolina native is back with Baby On Baby 2 --- the follow-up album to his 2019 platinum selling album Baby On Baby. Back in July he announced the highly anticipated project during an appearance on the Full Send podcast, telling the Nelk boys, “This is the most attention I’ve paid to some music before I’ve dropped it. I’m gonna drop it at the beginning of August. … Baby on Baby 2.”

Although the album dropped a few weeks later than anticipated, DaBaby still delivered the 14-track body of work as promised. Baby On Baby 2 is not feature heavy whatsoever, but track 13, entitled "Blank" features the sultry sounds of soul crooner Anthony Hamilton. As fans awaiting the album, the Grammy nominated artists dropped two singles to satiate the wait; including "Waitress" and "Tough Skin." However, neither single is featured on the album. 

Stream Baby On Baby 2, available now on Apple Music and Spotify. 

