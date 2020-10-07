DaBaby Kicks It On The Streets Of Charlotte For "Practice" Visual

The rapper returns home and kicks it with his crew.

It was a family affair on the set for DaBaby's latest video "Practice." The North Carolina rapper returned to his roots and called up his crew for the filming of his "Practice" visual that featured dozens of people sporting matching "Billion Dollar Baby" t-shirts. There were a few recognizable cameos in the clip, including DaBaby's protegé Stunna 4 Vegas, but the most entertaining of them all came from the rapper's uncle. DaBaby opened the music video with a few words from Unc who was iced out with his massive "Billion Dollar Baby" chain.

Elsewhere in the visual, DaBaby and his crew took over the streets of Charlotte as they rode bikes and burned rubber by doing a few donuts in the whip. Of course, you can't have a DaBaby video without just a little bit of cash-flashing, so expect to see plenty of money being thrown around. Check it out and let us know what you think of the visual for "Practice" from Blame it On Baby (Deluxe).