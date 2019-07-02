DaBaby's rise to prominence is ongoing, and with it comes new opportunities for collaboration. While his breakout Baby On Baby had a handful of features on deck, DaBaby's current status has opened several new doors, which has manifested in a few interesting collaborative choices. Today, Gucci Mane took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself, DaBaby, and Chance The Rapper, chilling in the studio. While that's not a concrete confirmation that the trifecta linked up for a track, the studio setting certainly implies that something was indeed recorded.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Given that DaBaby will likely be looking to capitalize on Baby On Baby's success, it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit the ground running on his next go-around, bringing in a few heavy hitters for the occasion. On the other hand, it's possible that the studio session was meant for Chance's upcoming Owbum, though all signs point to that one already being completed. Although, given Guwop's own prolific work ethic, perhaps he's got a D.O.G. follow-up in the works...

Either way, the possibilities remain intriguing no matter where they land. Are you excited to see DaBaby working with new collaborators? Sound off below.