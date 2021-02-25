No matter how many new flows DaBaby brings to the table, it's likely that his detractors will continue to accuse the North Carolina rapper of recycling. In truth, DaBaby has been continuously switching things up, if not entirely drastically; look no further than his standout effort on the remix to Kanye West's "Nah Nah Nah." Now, with the stage set for a proper follow-up to 2020's Blame It On Baby, DaBaby has taken to Instagram to preview a new snippet, one that may very well end up appearing on his next project.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

"All the way retarded send a n***a to the doctor," he spits, over a bouncy 808-driven instrumental. "Fully automatic with the chopper / I need some gunsmoke, I save the money, ain't saving a freak I'm a pimp if you don't know / I just got a new hat and I want more, elephant in the room yeah I'm Dumbo / bitch tattooed the logo, she wanna fuck big CEO for some promo / brand new Maybach truck going dodo."

Though it's unlikely the snippet will convert DaBaby detractors, it does bode well for fans excited to hear his next move. From the sound of it, he's already got a few cuts ready to go, so don't be surprised to see a proper rollout kick off in the near future. After all, DaBaby has proven himself to be a prolific worker, having released three studio albums in a brief two year window. Are you excited to hear this new banger in full?