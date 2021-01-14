DaBaby is set to release his first new single of the year tonight, titled "Masterpiece". The rapper has been going crazy for the last two years, becoming one of rap's superstars and crossing over into other genres to become a chart darling. Billboard Baby, as he's known, is fully aware of his ability to shut down the charts whenever he releases new music, so he's making sure to start the year off strong with a record that sounds like it could really go off.



Addressing some of the controversies he's faced in his career, DaBaby speaks on the incident at Walmart, when he shot and killed a man who flashed a gun at him and his family. "They just told me that somebody died but it don't bother me, that's a G thing/No it don't bother me, it's the G way/I don't know what went down at that Walmart/I don't know what happened on that freeway/Okay, there go that baby, he back now/Run it back, hey b*tch, turn that on replay," he raps on the record.

If you're unfamiliar with what went down at that Walmart, DaBaby was shopping for his children and their mother when two men flashed a gun at him. The rapper shot and killed one of the men, 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig. DaBaby was only charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and he was sentenced to one year of probation.



The song is currently only out now in select international markets, but it's looking set for a release tonight at midnight. Stay tuned!

