DaBaby & NBA YoungBoy Unite On "Neighborhood Superstar"

It doesn't look as if NBA YoungBoy is slowing down amid his flurry of releases in recent months. The rapper may be locked down under house arrest, but his influence in the industry remains intact. YoungBoy has been steadily sharing new projects and singlesâand some have prompted a battle of the bars with his peers as a few artists have been subtlely shading one another. As fans weigh in on who's talking about whom, YoungBoy and DaBaby emerged this week to announce that they have a joint project in the works.

According to the rappers, Better Than You is slated for arrival next week, and ahead of its release, the pair have delivered the record's lead single, "Neighborhood Superstar." These two scene-stealing artists share the stage as they spit hard-hitting bars about their opps and how they can overcome any situation that involves conflict.

We'll keep you updated on all things Better Than You as the project's release date approaches. In the meantime, stream "Neighborhood Superstar" and let us know what you think of DaBaby and YoungBoy as a duo.

Quotable Lyrics

Let em talk that sh*t while on them pills

Turn down as soon he feel this steel

N*gga, know we do this sh*t, for real

Tryna fight, by night his top get peeled

In the car by one, by two, he killed