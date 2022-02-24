NBA YoungBoy & DaBaby Collab Album "Better Than You" Release Date Revealed: Report

There was a lot of excitement inside the hip-hop community when YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby teamed up for their recent collaborations, "Bestie" and "Hit." Previously, the duo built a strong collaboration catalog with songs including "JUMP" and "Thug of Spades." Two of the music industry's most polarizing artists, YoungBoy and DaBaby are seemingly looking to continue their string of success together with the release of a full-length collaborative project. According to an exclusive report from HipHopNMore, their joint album, titled Better Than You, is coming next as soon as next week.

After DaBaby referred to NBA YoungBoy as one of his favorite rappers back in 2019, the two have forged an intimate relationship as collaborators, joining forces for some very well-received records together. Following the video release for "Hit," it was revealed that the duo is dropping another single tonight for a song reportedly titled "Neighborhood Superstar." After that, they will come through for the full-length release on March 4.

HHNM also revealed the cover artwork for the upcoming project, showing YoungBoy and DaBaby as marionettes performing on stage.

As of the time of this publication, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy have not confirmed these reports. Stay tuned for more news on the reported collaborative album from these two polarizing forces in the coming days.





