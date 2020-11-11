mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

D12's Kuniva Puts In Serious Work On "There You Are"

Mitch Findlay
November 11, 2020 12:15
There You Are
Kuniva

Kuniva of D12 puts on a serious flow clinic with "There You Are," a bass-driven highlight off his new "Alpha Underdog" album.


D12 fans have ample reason to celebrate, as Kuniva has officially come through and delivered his third studio album Alpha Underdog, an eleven-track project with no features. And while it's been a minute since we've seen the Dirty Dozen veteran connecting with Em on wax, Shady Records made sure to show some love to the former signee on social media, highlighting his new album with some praise. And deservingly so -- Kuniva came through and delivered throughout his one, with "There You Are" standing out as an immediate highlight. 

Over a grimy bassline and some uptempo percussion, Kuniva showcases a dexterous flow as he turns back to his early years. "I remember sleeping on the floor of New Year's Eve and wondering why, n***as busting up in the air letting them bullets fly," he muses, in the opening bars. "Then I got old enough I'm doing the same thing / shooting in the sky, bumping Twist and them -- Do Or Die." From there, he catches the beat and never lets up, his flow precise as builds a nostalgic narrative. 

Check it out for yourself now, and show some love to one of the Dirty Dozen's illest by peeping Alpha Underdog in its entirety. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I remember sleeping on the floor of New Year's Eve and wondering why,
N***as busting up in the air letting them bullets fly
Then I got old enough I'm doing the same thing
Shooting in the sky, bumping Twist and them -- Do Or Die

Kuniva Alpha Underdog D12
