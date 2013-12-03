Kuniva
- NewsD12's Kuniva Puts In Serious Work On "There You Are"Kuniva of D12 puts on a serious flow clinic with "There You Are," a bass-driven highlight off his new "Alpha Underdog" album. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesKuniva Of D12 Snaps On New Album "Alpha Underdog"D12's Kuniva absolutely snaps on his third studio album Alpha Underdog," a must-listen for any fan of the Dirty Dozen. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKeep CalmDetroit stand up. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKuniva Feat. Jon Connor "Ride Slow" VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Kuniva and Jon Connor "Ride Slow" in the video for their "A History Of Violence 2" collaboration.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosKuniva Feat. Jon Connor, Boldy James & Guilty Simpson "Michiganish " Lyric VideoWatch Kuniva Feat. Jon Connor, Boldy James & Guilty Simpson "Michiganish " Lyric VideoBy Rose Lilah