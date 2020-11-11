Kuniva Of D12 Snaps On New Album "Alpha Underdog"

Anyone who still pledges allegiance to the Dirty Dozen should stand up and pay attention to Kuniva's brand new album Alpha Underdog. Boasting eleven new tracks from the Detroit emcee, Kuniva's third studio album acts as a welcome reminder of his lyrical capabilities, the likes of which become evident as early as the introductory "Underdog Salute." There's a refreshing emphasis on bars throughout, and as a leading man the D12 veteran remains compelling for the duration. "You are now rocking with the most solid unbreakable stepping stone," he warns. "I'm still the brother of Shady so who you flexing on?"

On the production tip, Alpha Underdog feels like classic Detroit, the underground sound occasionally reminiscent of Royce Da 5'9's work on the Build & Destroy tapes. There's a refreshing dedication to staying true, and Kuniva never strays from the path in an attempt to chase an inauthentic mainstream sound. Drums and basslines are his preferred backdrop, and he wastes little time in catching impressive pockets, namely on tracks like the back-to-back "There You Are" and "Plot Twist." For those willing to take the plunge, there are plenty of bars to unpack, dexterously delivered by Rondell Beene's deadly alter ego.

If you still believe in the D12 movement, do yourself a favor and catch up with The Kuniva's latest project right now.