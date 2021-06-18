D12 Bring Deep Cuts To "Devil's Night (Expanded Edition)"

D12's Devil's Night, originally released on June 19th, 2001, has been widely regarded as a cult classic. In fact, there are some who would even argue that the project contains some of Eminem's best rapping -- though it would be most unwise to sleep on the Dirty Dozen as a whole. With Swift McVay, Kon Artis, Kuniva, Big Proof (RIP) Bizarre, and Slim Shady on deck, Devil's Night found the six Detroit emcees bringing an endless slew of violence and depravity to a collection of Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Bass Brothers production.

With plenty to appreciate on return visits, D12 came through with a surprising update, dropping off the official Devil's Night (Expanded Edition) complete with a few deep cuts and instrumentals. While D12 fans will likely be familiar with the majority of the additions, it's certainly welcome to receive fan favorites like "Words Are Weapons" and "These Drugs" on streaming for the first time. There's also a bar-heavy "Freestyle," which while previously released, has been given an instrumental makeover.

In addition to the new additions, the Devil's Night expansion features instrumental versions of "Shit On You," "Purple Pills," "Fight Music," and "Blow My Buzz." If you were looking for an excuse to revisit the D12 classic, be sure to give the Expanded Edition a spin and sound off with your favorite tracks in the comments.