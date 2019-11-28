Curren$y's Remixed "Hot August Nights Forever" Features Rick Ross & More

Curren$y is, in many ways, hip-hop's everyman. Boasting a relatable fondness of marijuana and muscle cars, Spitta has quietly flown under the radar as one of the nicest rhymers in the game. His fans have undoubtedly enjoyed his prolific nature, which generally manifests in the form of various projects from the New Orleans lyricist. We've already received one mere months ago in Hot August Nights. The project found Spitta embarking on a solitary cruise for seven songs straight, opting against features for reasons unknown. Now, however, he's come through with the rideshare version.

Enter Hot August Nights Forver, the same project only boasting brand new machinery and a shiny coat of paint. Each track now sports a guest verse, whether it be from Rick Ross on "Must Admit," DC Young Fly on "Caught Her Looking," Styles P on "Another Score," or G-Eazy on "Right Now." Should you be among those who enjoyed the first version, perhaps the second will imbue Hot August Nights with additional replay value, an alternative route to reach the same chilled-out destination.