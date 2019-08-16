Curren$y Delivers A Soundtrack For The "Hot August Nights"

At this point, speaking on Curren$y's prolific nature feels redundant. Nothing appears capable of stopping his workflow, not that we'd ever want to. Today, Spitta has stepped out of the garage to drop off yet another piece of music, the seven-track Hot August Nights. With the production duo Nard & B handling instrumentation, Curren$y keeps it thorough with some signature laid-back bars. Yet thanks to Nard & B's chosen vibes, Curren$y is given a little bit of additional legroom, and thus finds himself stepping outside of his comfort zone.

Naturally, the car talk and bud reflections are present and accounted for; really though, who does this better than Spitta? There's an endearing blue-collar quality to his bars, as if he's actually sliding beneath his muscle cars to handle maintenance. On "Another Score," Curren$y allows himself a little space for fun, taking to an up-tempo instrumental to flex his net worth. Second track "Eyes Closed" feels closer to vintage Spitta, in that his slick talk remains on point, as does his effortless flow. Longtime fans will surely enjoy soundtracking their evenings with this new one.