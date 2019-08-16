mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Curren$y Delivers A Soundtrack For The "Hot August Nights"

Mitch Findlay
August 16, 2019 09:33
466 Views
53
9
CoverCover

Hot August Nights
Curren$y

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Curren$y provides a grown man option for the late-night cruise.


At this point, speaking on Curren$y's prolific nature feels redundant. Nothing appears capable of stopping his workflow, not that we'd ever want to. Today, Spitta has stepped out of the garage to drop off yet another piece of music, the seven-track Hot August Nights. With the production duo Nard & B handling instrumentation, Curren$y keeps it thorough with some signature laid-back bars. Yet thanks to Nard & B's chosen vibes, Curren$y is given a little bit of additional legroom, and thus finds himself stepping outside of his comfort zone. 

Naturally, the car talk and bud reflections are present and accounted for; really though, who does this better than Spitta? There's an endearing blue-collar quality to his bars, as if he's actually sliding beneath his muscle cars to handle maintenance. On "Another Score," Curren$y allows himself a little space for fun, taking to an up-tempo instrumental to flex his net worth. Second track "Eyes Closed" feels closer to vintage Spitta, in that his slick talk remains on point, as does his effortless flow. Longtime fans will surely enjoy soundtracking their evenings with this new one. 

Curren$y Mixtapes
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Curren$y Delivers A Soundtrack For The "Hot August Nights"
53
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject