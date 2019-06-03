Curren$y, LNDN DRGS, & Jay Worthy Link Up In "Payback" Video

Watch the "Payback" video.

Last month, Curren$y and Jay Worthy linked up with production duo LNDN DRGS to drop off their collaborative mixtape Umbrella Symphony and now the team returns for a new music video for project track "Payback."

In the new clip, a cushy lifestyle is the name of the game as a bottle of Belaire, poolside lounge and bikini-clad companion take up most of the screen time when Curren$y is involved before things switch off to Jay Worthy posted up by a Bentley truck while exposing the competition: "Now this one to the n-ggas who be always high sided/Flexing on the gram like last night we was wilin."