There's a lot of artists who might be able to take the prize for hip-hop's most consistent artist. Doubtless, their loyal fanbases would be able to drum up no shortage of arguments. Were a genuine conversation about consistency to take place among rap fans, you'd better believe that Curren$y Spitta would be among the most supported names, and for good reason.

Ever since first winning hearts with the critically acclaimed Pilot Talk series and the work that surrounded it, Spitta has been living his best life with the finest luxury cars and the most potent, smooth-smoking marijuana available to man. His interests have become staple lyrical components within his music, making him a refreshingly low-stakes listen perfect for late-night cruises and cerebral smoking sessions.

Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images

Now, he's gearing up to drop off another addition to the catalog, having taken to Instagram to announce Highest In Charge, a new album produced by Trauma Tone. It's not surprising that Tone and Curren$y decided to link up, as the pair previously worked together on Welcome To Jet Life 2, released in late June of this year.

In that same month, Tone spoke with Revolt about working with Spitta, revealing that they may very well have a few more surprises in the pipeline. "We worked on three projects in that whole process," explained Tone. "We did about 40 records in a little under five days in June. It was all good vibes, and we were all chilling and having a good time. We didn’t rush the process."

It would appear that Highest In Charge is one such project, and while Spitta did delete his initial Instagram announcement, a mirror of the briefly revealed album cover can be seen right here. Keep an eye out for more news on the project as it surfaces, including a release date. Are you excited to hear a complete album from Curren$y and Trauma Tone?