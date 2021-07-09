Curren$y Has Stories For Days About Lil Wayne, His Favorite 4/20 Experience, & More On "How To Roll"

Curren$y speaks on the highest he's ever gotten, whether he's ever been opposed to weed, and more on the latest episode of "How To Roll."

The third and final instalment of Curren$y's latest appearance on How To Roll has arrived.

One of the most popular "weed rappers," it was about time for Curren$y Spitta to come through for another episode of How To Roll, hitting us with a three-parter and giving us plenty of anecdotes along the way. The first two parts of his weed-focused interview are already live and today, we bring you the final section from this go-around, in which Spitta Andretti explains how Lil Wayne and the Cash Money crew introduced him to exotic marijuana, his favorite 4/20 experience, and much more.

Speaking ill on Blue Dream and regretting some of his prior lyrics about the strain, Curren$y started the episode by speaking about his introduction to Za, revealing that his first tour with Lil Wayne helped him get familiar with the best weed available. He also touches on his favorite holiday, 4/20, and how he initially didn't want to be labeled a "weed rapper." At a certain point though, he realized that he could get a bag every single year on 4/20 just for living his life, performing his songs, and smoking his trees.

Watch the twenty-minute interview below and be sure to watch the previous two episodes below.