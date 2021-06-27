Curren$y Unleashes New Project "Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2"

Hip-hop's most prolific stoner is keeping a steady stream of music on the way. Curren$y returned this week with the release of the latest compilation from his label, Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2. The fourteen-song project includes appearances from various members of Jet Life Recordings including Fendi P, T.Y., and more. Artists like Jay Worthy, OG Maco, Scotty ATL and Black Cobain also make appearances across the tracklist. The latest offering from Spitta serves as the sequel to the 2020 compilation project.

The latest project serves as the second body of work from Spitta this year. Back in February, the rapper slid through with his latest solo project, Collection Agency.

Peep the latest project from Curren$y and Jet Life Recordings below. What's your favorite song off of the project?