Curren$y & Smoke DZA Ready New Project With "3 Minute Manual"

What happens when you bring Smoke DZA and Curren$y together on the same track? A whole lot of kushed out flows. The two rappers have worked together on numerous occasions including their joint EP The Stage. They're now readying to release another joint project together titled, Prestige Worldwide. They kicked off the campaign for it earlier today with the song, "3 Minute Manual." Produced by Monsta Beatz, the two go bar-for-bar over the grim production.

Prestige Worldwide is set to include 10 songs in total with very minimal features except for Styles P and Dave East who join forces on the project's final song. The project is due out on November 29th so hopefully, the two drop off more heat off of it before we receive it in its entirety.

Peep "3 Minute Manual" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rolled three joints up quick because I'm too cold

Spell my shit out with two O's

Double OG, get high in this bitch, super lowkey

Black Trans Am parked on the corner

Two young n***as in that bitch smokin' marijuana