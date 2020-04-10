Curren$y & Cardo Release Joint Project "The Green Tape"

Name me an artist that has a greater work ethic than Curren$y. This man literally releases a new project every couple of weeks. His dedication to the game is honestly commendable and we couldn't be happier to hear more new vibes from the New Orleans spitta today.

Announcing several days ago that he would be teaming up with producer Cardo Got Wings for a brand new five-pack called The Green Tape, the project has officially arrived on streaming services. Featuring guest appearances from G Perico and Larry June, the new body of work includes quarantine bars from Curren$y, who comments on toilet paper hoarding, long days at home, and more.

Listen to the brand new project below and let us know which song you're digging the most.

Tracklist:

1. Slangin Soap

2. As I Proceed (feat. Larry June)

3. Bonus Round

4. Run Thru (feat. G Perico)

5. 100 Stacks Out Of A Dime