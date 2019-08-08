Cuba Gooding Jr. is still fighting his groping case after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her at a bar back in June. The Jerry Maguire actor denied the allegations, citing his faith in the justice system. “I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” he said. “All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”



Page Six now reports that Cuba's lawyer is launching a #NotMe movement to preach Cuba's innocence even more. “After fifty years of defending innocent, falsely accused and unfairly prosecuted defendants, I am igniting the ‘Not Me Movement’ (#NotMe),’ ” attorney Mark Heller stated. The move came after a judge denied Cuba's request to drop the case brought on by the 30-year-old unnamed woman.

“The court finds the defendant has failed to meet his burden of setting forth compelling reasons to warrant dismissal," the Manhattan Criminal Court judge wrote in her decision.

“I am totally confident that when a jury of Cuba Gooding, Jr.’s peers assess all of the exculpatory evidence in this case, that he will be totally exonerated,” Heller added. “His case will be a hallmark example for the #NotMe Movement.”