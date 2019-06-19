Craig Xen's "Broken Kids Club" Features XXXTentacion, Smokepurpp, & More

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of XXXTentacion's passing. The 20-year-old rapper left behind a legacy that will live on forever through his art and his Members Only collective does everything they can to keep his memory alive to the fans. Whether they're linking up for a new collaborative mixtape or finding old tracks that they made with the Floridian artist, they've been showing major love since his passing. After the release of Members Only Volume 4 a few months ago, Craig Xen thought it was time to establish himself as a major threat to the rap game and the Houston-born artist is about to prove himself to a large number of folks with his fresh EP.

Broken Kids Club is the title of Xen's new body of work. Containing seven songs, Craig Xen salvaged an old track he had made with XXXTentacion during his half-blonde-half-black hair days in "RUN IT BACK!" and he also enlisted the help of Flyboy Tarantino, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more. The project is really just a sample size of what the Members Only rapper can offer, giving us a good fifteen minutes of music and teasing us with an eventual album release in the coming months.

Listen to Craig Xen's new EP here and let us know if you're messing with it.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. RUN IT BACK! (feat. XXXTentacion)

3. CRY BABY, CELL 17

4. LAST TIME (feat. Gvllow)

5. TOO MANY

6. FOREVER (feat. Flyboy Tarantino)

7. STAIN (feat. Smokepurpp & Ski Mask The Slump God)