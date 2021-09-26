Dallas Cowboys' right tackle La'el Collins has been suspended five games after allegedly attempting to bribe an NFL drug-test collector, according to a new report from ESPN. Collins originally was going to be suspended for two games for the positive drug test, but the length has increased in light of the new information.

The NFL's collective bargaining agreement now prevents the league from suspending players for a positive marijuana test; however, as Collins has failed multiple tests and attempted to bribe the test-collector, he will likely be held out of play.



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Collins' lawyer is attempting to appeal the decision, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that league sources believe the suspension will be upheld. Collins has provided explanations for failed tests in the past, saying that his failed test in November came the same day that Cowboys strength and condition coach Markus Paul died, while he skipped another for his uncle’s funeral.

Collins was signed by the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft.

If the league goes forth with the suspension, Collins will be available to return to the Cowboys lineup on Oct. 18. The next game for the Cowboys would be Oct. 31st against the Vikings.

[Via]