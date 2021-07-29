Dak Prescott had an incredibly rough season in 2020 as he was hit with a gnarly ankle injury that forced him out for the entire year. This injury came in the middle of a contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, and at the time, fans were angered with how management had handled the whole thing. Now, Prescott is doing a lot better and with his new contract in tow, there is no denying that he is in for a huge rebound season that could bring the Cowboys back into the playoffs.

The Cowboys have always had the talent but when it comes to putting it all together, they have fallen short, more often than not. This year could prove to be a lot different for the Cowboys as they have had plenty of time to reset and reassess how to play as a collective unit.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

As for Prescott, today he got to celebrate his 28th birthday at Cowboys training camp, where he was surrounded by some of his best friends and favorite teammates. Among those teammates were Ezekiel Elliott and La'el Collins who presented Prescott with a gorgeous yellow cake. In the clip below, you can see that Prescott was gearing up for the worst, and once he let his guard down, his face went straight into the dessert.

This is a common hazing technique in the sports world and it's also 100 percent harmless. Needless to say, Prescott thought it was humorous, and it made for some good fun on the football field.

