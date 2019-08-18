Cousin Stizz Wants Respect Or It's "Off With Ya Head!"

Cousin Stizz offers a throat-slitting track wherein respect is demanded or else. In "Off With Ya Head!," the rapper chimes in on the importance of loyalty to the ones you care about despite any external factors. In some way, the song takes a direct jab at snitching or not "sticking with the script," an act which always results in harsh consequences and so especially in the streets. Along with a slew of catchy bars, the beat keeps us hooked with its repetitive, but appreciated melody which glides smoothly underneath Cousin Stizz's threatening vocals. Indeed, the track consists of one of the many gems on the artist's newest project, Trying To Find My Next Thrill.

Cousin Stizz delivered Trying to Find My Next Thrill, the follow up to his 2017 release, One Night Only. The Boston rapper has been in the hip hop arena since 2015 and has made quite the name for himself within his young career. This recent album title is a nod to Jay Z's "On to the Next One" lyric, a Swizz Beatz-produced track that was released a decade ago. However, you won't find Cousin Stizz mimicking the Blueprint hip hop icon on Trying to Find My Next Thrill as the young emcee stays in his lane and creates his own sound that fluctuates between hip hop beats to R&B melodies.

Quotable Lyrics

Told you once, ain't tryna tell you twice

Draw the orange stripes at the end and change your life

Hit the block prayin' that my dawgs was rollin' right

From the scary side, my strip look like poltergeist late at night