Cousin Stizz Drops "Trying To Find My Next Thrill" Ft. Freddie Gibbs, Smino, City Girls

On Wednesday morning, Cousin Stizz delivered Trying to Find My Next Thrill, the follow up to his 2017 release, One Night Only. The Boston rapper has been in the hip hop arena since 2015 and has made quite the name for himself within his young career. This recent album title is a nod to Jay Z's "On to the Next One" lyric, a Swizz Beatz-produced track that was released a decade ago. However, you won't find Cousin Stizz mimicking the Blueprint hip hop icon on Trying to Find My Next Thrill as the young emcee stays in his lane and creates his own sound that fluctuates between hip hop beats to R&B melodies.

Stizz has a handful of features on Trying to Find My Next Thrill including Freddie Gibbs, City Girls, Smino, $ean Wire, and Leven Kali. The Boston Music Awards "Artist of the Year" recipient has previously spoken about how he wants to represent his city and be a leader in helping to increase visibility to the Boston hip hop scene. “There was a time when Atlanta wasn’t popping,” Stizz previously told The Boston Globe. “But once those doors opened, once some people came out of there, more followed. Same with Chicago. After Kanye West got big, more and more rappers followed and now you have the same thing happening with Chance [the Rapper] and them. I’m one of the first to come out of Boston, but that just means that more people are gonna come out from there now.”

Tracklist

1. Meds

2. Perfect ft. City Girls

3. Anonymous ft. Smino

4. RR

5. STP

6. Soso ft. $ean Wire

7. Off With Ya Head!

8. Toast 2 That ft. Freddie Gibbs

9. Jump Out The Phone ft. Leven Kali

10. Two Face

11. What U Bout

12. Beamin'

13. Traumatized

14. The Message