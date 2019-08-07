Cousin Stizz & Freddie Gibbs Link Up On "Toast 2 That"

Fresh off the announcement of his upcoming album Trying To Find My Next Thrill, Cousin Stizz has doubled down with yet another new single from the project. This time, Stizz brings out "Toast 2 That," a collaboration with Bandana lyricist and genuinely elite rapper Freddie Gibbs. Taking to some hard-hitting production from Tedd Boyd and Lil Rich, Stizz sets it off with a laid-back flow, opting to cruise against the instrumental's natural inclinations. That's not to say his approach isn't effective, as Stizz' charisma ensures he'll get by in just about any situation.

Still, it might have been nice to see him go off, especially when standing alongside the likes of Gangsta Gibbs. Upon his turn, Gibbs is simply incapable of showing restraint, much to our collective benefit. As he did on Bandana, Gibbs proceeds to make short work of the chosen backdrop, further validating himself as one of the game's best rappers. Even though his intensity hits higher peaks than Stizz' own, the chemistry between both parties should not be denied. Look for Cousin Stizz' new project to arrive on August 14th, and sound off with your thoughts on this one below.

Quotable Lyrics

I mix it up with B-tweezy my n***a

Vitamins good for my geekers my n***a

The blow Trader Joe got that organic dope

Got a hunned packs stuffed in the freezer my n***a