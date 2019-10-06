Courtlin Jabrae Delivers "Fall Down" Track

Mulithyphenate Curtil Jabrae is back with his altet "Fall Down" release. The new cut doubles as a moment to check-in, marking Jabrae's first solo release in over a year as he details a shared affinity for Atlanta's famed strip club scene.

“I wanted to deliver a song to fans that was similar to my single “That Way” because that’s what they’ve asked for,” he tells ThisIsRnB. “My goal was to turn a nursery rhyme song into a strip club song and I succeeded at that. It was an opportunity for me to showcase my writing in a different way and expose a bit of my ratchet side.”

Quotable Lyrics

“Ring around that pole girl

Pockets full of dough

Throwin’ that cash up

And I’m gone watch it all fall down