The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heartbreaking toll on all of us. It has been reported that five-year-old Skylar Herbert has passed away due to complications after testing positive for COVID-19.

The daughter of two first responders has died in Detroit, Michigan after the virus left her with irreversible brain damage, which caused a form of meningitis and swelling on her brain.

The young girl first complained about bad headaches last month before testing positive for strep throat on March 23. She was sent home with antibiotics but Skylar's parents ended up taking her to the ER when she was unable to sleep. The five-year-old tested positive for coronavirus the next day and, when her father was being tested, she suffered a seizure.

Skylar is the first child to have passed away from COVID-19 complications in Michigan. During her last moments, she was breathing through a ventilator, likely left brain-dead.

"We decided to take her off the ventilator today because her improvement had stopped, the doctors told us that it was possible she was brain-dead," said LaVondria Herbert, her mother. "We basically just knew she wasn’t coming back to us."

Please protect yourself and your loved ones by continuing to practice social distancing to the best of your abilities, and by washing your hands often and thoroughly.

Rest in peace, Skylar.

