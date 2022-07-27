Cordae Blazes Through "Multi-Platinum"

It was almost exactly one month ago when Cordae hinted that he had new music in the clip. The Maryland-bred rapper has been carefully navigating his Rap career with precision as he poises himself to be the next great lyricist on the map. He's seen successes with his releases and amassed respect among the greats, but like many of his peers, Cordae suggested that he's been having some difficulty releasing music.

“I’m trying to drop this mixtape, man, so I had to butter up my A&R and get him on a jet in the air right now,” Cordae said at the end of June. “I’m trying to drop music, man. What we doing?”

He got his wish, because this evening (July 26), Cordae returned with a new single, "Multi-Platinum." The Kid Culture-produced track hosts bars from the rapper that lean heavily into the treasured Hip Hop art of storytelling, and Cordae does it in a way that pays homage to the legends that have come before him.

Stream "Multi-Platinum" and share your thoughts on Cordae's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

Lack of self-esteem, lack of identity, was his name

Unlimited potential that was wasted, it's such a shame

Another statistic, it's so horrific, this f*cking gamÐµ

Left this music sh*t with only crumbs, there was nothing gainÐµd

Seems to be a regular occurrence, there's something strange, I'll explain