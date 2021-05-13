Conway The Machine and the entire Griselda crew have been doing huge things over the past few years. With every single member becoming a household name in hip-hop, it's no surprise that their individual projects are doing big numbers all while delivering some dope tracks to the table. On Conway's latest effort La Maquina, he came through with a ton of great joints, including the track "Scatter Brain" which features the likes of J.I.D and Ludacris.

Now, Conway will be heading to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he will get to perform "Scatter Brain" alongside the two aforementioned featured artists. Taking to Instagram, Conway posted about just how much this means to him and how he was able to climb the ranks despite people counting him out.

"Well well well... The man wit the twisted face done made it to the tonight show with jimmy Fallon... AGAIN! don’t miss @fallontonight y’all it’s up!! Yea I was counted out and shitted on but I stayed at it and got where I’m at by doin it MY WAY and it’s a beautiful feeling! But anyway, Lmk Who’s house can I come watch it at," Conway wrote.

If you're a Conway The Machine fan, this is gearing up to be a must-watch performance, so be sure to set a reminder if you plan on tuning in.

Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic/Getty