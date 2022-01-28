With Conway The Machine's major label debut God Don't Make Mistakes coming February 25th, he's been utilizing his time to continue building his stock. Last week, the Griselda heavy hitter dropped a freestyle over Kanye West's Donda intro track "Jail." Now he's back at it over Kanye instrumentation, this time taking his talents to the lush and luxurious sounds of "Devil In A New Dress."

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

Though the instrumental of choice is opulent and decadent, Conway's delivery and topics of discussion are anything but glamorous. As he has a heavy tendency to do, The Machine details his position in the rap game and how many people doubted his abilities. Now, with him in a place to blatantly state the haters were incorrect, he speaks with an earned level of arrogance and braggadocio:

"Gotta remember, me and these n***as ain't similar,

Bout to drop my new sh*t and change the temperature,

Drop my album in February to f*ck the winter up,

And I built a company to pull my n***as up"

Not only did he express his superior abilities and demeanor, Conway spoke on some messages he's learned from the greats and his admiration of them. He referenced Jay-Z saying that Jigga told him "Don't worry, n***a, I got you.

Conway also gave a nod to the revered Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, as he recorded it "Two years from the day we lost Mamba, May he rest in peace."

Did you enjoy Conway The Machine's recent freestyles? Sound off in the comments below!