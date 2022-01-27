Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away two years ago alongside seven others in an incredibly tragic helicopter crash. It was a shocking moment for the sport of basketball, and on a human level, it was devastating to lose so many people who meant so much to their families and the world at large.

In the aftermath of their passing, tributes, murals, and even paintings were made to commemorate the father-daughter relationship. All of these tributes came from the heart, and yesterday, we got a lot more as January 26th marked the two-year anniversary of Kobe and Gigi's death.

Harry How/Getty Images

One Los Angeles sculptor decided to think outside of the box with his Kobe and Gigi tribute, as he erected a 150-pound bronze statue. As you can see in the tweet below, this statue was actually brought up to the mountainside where the helicopter crashed on that January day. Dan Medina is the man behind the sculpture, and while he acknowledges that a permit is needed to keep the statue there, he is hoping that the statue will eventually end up in downtown Los Angeles, where it could end up closer to Crypto.com Arena.

The sculpture is quite beautiful and it showcases the close relationship that Kobe and Gigi had with one another. Hopefully, it gets a permanent home that can be admired by all of Kobe's devoted fans.