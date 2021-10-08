Conway The Machine Blazes Through "Piano Love" With The Help Of The Alchemist

We're inching closer and closer to Conway The Machine's Shady Records debut, God Don't Make Mistakes. The Griselda crew has continued to dominate throughout 2021 as they remain one of the most respected lyrical collectives in Hip Hop, and Conway kicked up dust on Friday (October 8) by sharing the lead single from God Don't Make Mistakes, "Piano Love."

The track finds Conway pairing up with megaproducer The Alchemist, and the Buffalo, New York icon spoke about their single.

“With 'Piano Love' I am giving my fans what they love me for, grimy raps on an insane beat from The Alchemist; something magical that sets the tone for the rest of God Don’t Make Mistakes,” said the rapper. “If you’ve been a Conway fan from day one, you’re going to absolutely love the first single.”

Stream "Piano Love" and let us know if you're looking forward to God Don't Make Mistakes.

Quotable Lyrics

Hood n*ggas still eat the ramen noodles (Hah)

That load cost an extra five if I got it to you (Cash)

We the mob, you violate that, I gotta shoot you

Send some rocket through you, hollow tips poppin' to you (Boom, boom, boom, boom)

Griselda keep winnin', you don't know how to stop it, do you? (Ha)

