Consequence Raps Over Kanye West Production On "Blood Stain"

Consequence has been working with Kanye West for a very long time. The two have made tracks together and Cons is responsible for some of Ye's most iconic lines and tracks. Having said that, it's always good to see Kanye repay the favor in the form of some production, every once in a while. On Cons' new track "Blood Stain," that is exactly what Ye provides.

Throughout this song, we get some gorgeously mixed vocal samples all while Cons spits bars and flows impeccably. The chorus is catchy and the verses are punchy, which allows Cons to deliver a track that is succinct and easy to listen to. Cons and Ye make a great team, and that is very evident right here.

Give us your thoughts on this brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Going through the shit, that's a part of life (Come on)

Growing through the shit, that's the part I like

Told myself I could do it once I saw the light

Told myself I could do it if my heart is right