When Conor McGregor snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier a few weeks back, there were many fans out there who felt like his time was up. It was one of those devastating injuries that can end careers and considering the loss was McGregor's second in a row, there was a fear that he would simply retire. However, McGregor has shown no signs of slowing down in his recovery as every day, he takes some big steps towards a comeback, no pun intended.

On social media, McGregor has teased his fans with his recovery progress, and at this point, it seems all but confirmed that he will be in the Octagon next year. Last night, McGregor engaged in a Q&A on Twitter, and that's where he gave us some insight on both his recovery and his preferred timeline.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded!" McGregor wrote. Needless to say, the former UFC champion is doing great right now and he is eager to show people that he is still one of the best fighters in the world. It might take him some time to get back, although we're sure Dana White is already hard at work, preparing for McGregor's comeback card.

It will be interesting to see who the UFC chooses to go up against Conor, especially since the Irishman has had trouble with his last few opponents. It's clear that McGregor will have to work his way back up the ranks, and it could make for a very fun storyline heading into next year.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images