It may have only been 24 days since Conor McGregor broke shattered his left leg during the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight, but that's not stopping him from already standing on it and pushing his rehab. TMZ Sports caught a photo of McGregor outside of a Beverly Hills hotel yesterday wearing a walking boot, while standing freely with no crutches and chatting with a friend (see below).

Conor reportedly hopped on his motor scooter after this photo was taken and rode into the hotel gym where he put himself through a hard workout. He’s coming off a broken left tibia and fibula which required a titanium rod, plate and screws to hold his leg together.

For comparison, Tiger Woods, who also broke his tibia and fibula (amongst other injuries to the leg) in a February 23 car crash was still using crutches 155 days after his accident. Conor has seen 24 days since the injury and is already pushing the boundary. Hopefully this isn’t the last we hear from the Notorious one in the octagon.

