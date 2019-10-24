Conor McGregor is easily one of the most marketable names in the UFC even though it's been over a year since his last fight. The UFC seems to be having some problems when it comes to finding him a fight and there have been quite a few disputes in terms of money and who is going to go up against. According to TMZ, it appears as though a date has been set for the fight. The information comes straight from the mouth of McGregor who made the announcement while speaking to a crowd in Russia.

"I would like to announce the return of The Notorious Conor McGregor will take place on January 18 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” McGregor said. "That is my comeback fight. It’s 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name, but for me, the game I am in and from experience, if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they’re a crafty company."

McGregor then went on to say that he would be interested in fighting the winner of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. If he were to go up against Diaz, it would be the third fight in an epic trilogy that has seen each fighter win a round thus far. Either way, UFC fans will be waiting with bated breath to see who McGregor goes up against.