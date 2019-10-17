UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar clearly want to fight each other, and it's now up to UFC President Dana White to make the fight happen.

Earlier this week, the official UFC twitter account sent a Happy Birthday shout out to Edgar, to which McGregor replied, "Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December." Edgar responded, "Thanks pal, I said yes already it's on you and @danawhite to make it happen," and McGregor followed up by tweeting that he'd donate his purse to charity if Dana makes the bout.

Although the two veteran fighters seem eager to get in the octagon at a moment's notice, ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported the UFC isn't quite ready to move forward with a McGregor-Edgar fight, especially not in December. In fact, Helwani writes that the UFC is still "very much against the idea" of McGregor-Edgar. He adds, "They are not budging on this one."

McGregor explained why he was interested in a return fight against Edgar back in August.

"You know who else is at the top of the list? Frankie Edgar," McGregor told Ariel Helwani. "Frankie Edgar is also up there at the top of the list, because of the similarities to Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Runs on the back foot, shoots on the single leg. I want these types of similar bouts. And also Frankie has been very respectful. Frankie has always been respectful. [He said], 'I want to tell my grandkids that I fought Conor McGregor one day.' And for me to hear that -- ask [UFC president] Dana [White]. For me, when I heard that -- this was going back many months he said that -- I messaged Dana straight away and said that's the fight to make."

Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto last week, Edgar opined, "I don't know whether they don't want it because they don't want him to lose to me or they don't think they can build it. I don't know what it is. But ultimately, I think it's up to him. I think if he forces it, it could happen. The ball is in his court."

McGregor (21-4), has not fought since his loss to Khabib last October. Edgar (23-7) suffered a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway in his last fight at UFC 240 in July.

