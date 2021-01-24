Conor McGregor suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier on Sunday morning and for many casual UFC fans, this was a shocking turn of events that left them shook. McGregor is one of the most recognizable UFC fighters of all-time and when he loses a match, people immediately begin to scrutinize him, as they want to know exactly what went wrong.

In the aftermath of the fight, many have speculated what McGregor will do next. In the early hours of Sunday morning, McGregor clued in his fans to his next steps, as he claimed that he is humbled by the loss and hopes to fight Poirier again. Essentially, McGregor is ready to make a comeback.

"Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday," McGregor wrote.

While speaking to ESPN after the fight, McGregor gave Poirier his props and also revealed that he plans to fight again. The fighter acknowledged that taking long breaks from the sport has hurt his ability to remain consistent and that moving forward, he plans to increase his activity.

Needless to say, we will be seeing Conor again very soon.