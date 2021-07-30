Conor McGregor has been hit with numerous setbacks over the past couple of years and it has led to a diminished status within the UFC. After a loss to Khabib and another two defeats at the hands of Dustin Poirier, there are plenty of people out there who believe McGregor could very well be done. His latest defeat was especially troubling as he suffered a gruesome injury that involved his ankle snapping after getting leg checked on multiple occasions.

McGregor had surgery on the leg, and now, he is in the midst of a strenuous rehab that is instrumental in his recovery. It's not going to be an easy road back, however, with some determination and a boatload of effort, McGregor could very well find himself back at the top of the UFC tier list.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite everything that has happened, McGregor remains extremely determined to prove all of his doubters wrong. In fact, McGregor recently took to Instagram with a slideshow of photos from his recent session in the gym. Despite having to move around in a wheelchair with a cast on his leg, McGregor is persevering and he seems ready to take on another fight. Of course, his leg needs to heal before that happens, however, it's obvious that McGregor still has a lot of fight left in him.

"There are no limits to what we can overcome. Find the way!" he wrote.

The UFC legend still has a long way to go before he's back in the Octagon, although if you're Dana White, these updates from the gym are a breath of fresh air.