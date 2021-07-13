Everyone saw the horrific ankle injury that Conor McGregor suffered in his title card fight against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264. It should be safe to say that most people would not want to see it again. Yet, boxing hall of famer Floyd Mayweather had other ideas, mocking the MMA star's gruesome injury on Instagram yesterday.

For those fortunate enough to not have seen the fight, McGregor and Poirier went at it for a high-octane round of fighting in which Poirier seemed to assume comfortable control for most of it, keeping McGregor pinned for the majority of the round. In a last ditch effort to get some good licks in before the end of the round, McGregor propped himself up and severely twisted his left ankle while planting to strike, resulting in a clean break that was enough to stop the fight, awarding Poirier the TKO win.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Mayweather had a clear stake in the fight, posting a winning ticket on Instagram on a bet he placed for Poirier to win only minutes after the fight had ended. The boxer put down a gigantic $50,000 bet and took home more than $35,000 in profits after the fight ended in Poirier's TKO win. The pair had split their previous two fights prior to UFC 264, but according to Mayweather's ticket, Poirier was the -140 favorite to win the third bout between the two.

"Now, do the stanky leg," Mayweather's post caption reads, making fun of the manner in which McGregor suffered his broken ankle. The two had fought before in 2017, and Mayweather came out on top, but it's clear that the animosity has remained alive and well since then. McGregor, known for his excessive showmanship and loud mouth, has not taken too well to the result of the fight, calling Poirier an illegitimate winner and apparently threatening to kill him and his family. As McGregor recovers from surgery on his ankle, it's unclear if a rematch is in the works, but the abrupt stop to the fight that his injury caused is leading many to believe another fight should take place.

Check out the semi-graphic comedic post below and let us know what you thought of the fight.