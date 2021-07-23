Conor McGregor used to be one of the best talents in the entire UFC although these days, he has been suffering a lot more losses than wins. The reason behind this is quite simple. The talent pool in the UFC has gotten considerably better and with McGregor getting up there in age, he simply doesn't have the magic he once had. Regardless, McGregor is still an entertainer at heart and when it comes to his off-time, you can always expect him to be in a jovial mood.

For instance, McGregor has been all over Instagram as of late, where he has given fans updates on his recovery and how he fully expects to be back in the Octagon sooner rather than later. He even got himself a massive Lamborghini yacht as a way to reward himself for his troubles.

More recently, McGregor was on his Instagram story where he could be seen lounging around in the sun, all while his barber gave him a crisp fade. In the clip courtesy of TMZ, which can be found below, McGregor is all smiles, and at this point, you can tell that the loss hasn't really affected him all that negatively.

Moving forward, no one really knows what's in store for McGregor, although he will need to get that behemoth cast off before he even thinks about doing anything else.

Let us know who you think McGregor should fight next, in the comments below.

