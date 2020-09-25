Conor McGregor is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC and while he may not be what he once was, he is a figure that always knows how to shake things up. Recently, McGregor revealed that he would be retiring from the UFC as he was simply fed up with all of the politics and posturing that goes on behind closed doors. In fact, McGregor took to Twitter today where he revealed some of his DMs with Dana White, which shows off some pretty interesting conversations.

Despite all of this, McGregor's most interesting tweet in terms of substance came when he claimed that he would be doing a boxing match against the likes of Manny Pacquiao, in the Middle East. McGregor constructed the tweet in a matter-of-fact way, however, there doesn't seem to be official confirmation in regards to this fight.

McGregor has entered the world of boxing before, as back in 2017, he got to fight Floyd Mayweather in a match that went 10 rounds before he got knocked out. McGregor has been itching to get back into boxing and this fight against Pacquiao would be a great way to do so.

Stay tuned for any updates, as this is a developing story.