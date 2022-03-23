Throughout his historic UFC career, Conor McGregor has found himself on the wrong side of the law, numerous times. Every year it feels like we are reporting on a new arrest centered around the Irish UFC star. Each time something happens, McGregor tries his best to be apologetic about it, but in the end, he goes right back to his old ways.

According to TMZ, McGregor got into trouble with the law, once again, this time for reckless driving. In the report, it was revealed that McGregor was driving his Bentley through West Dublin, and many saw the UFC legend commit numerous offenses. This eventually led to the cops getting on his tail, and eventually, he was arrested and brought to jail on reckless driving charges.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

McGregor even had his car taken away from him, however, he eventually got it back. From there, he was able to post bail, and he is now out of jail, free to drive his car in the streets of Dublin. Needless to say, it was a minor inconvenience for the MMA star, although it should come as a staunch warning as he could have seriously hurt someone.

This remains a developing story, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any news or updates related to McGregor's situation.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

[Via]