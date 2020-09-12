Conor McGregor has found himself in hot water as he was recently arrested in Corsica, France on accusations that he attempted to sexually assault a woman at a bar. According to TMZ, McGregor had been in France where he was sailing alongside his new Fiancee Dee Devlin. The two recently got engaged in light of McGregor's recent retirement from the UFC. However, it is now being reported that McGregor was at a bar in France this past week, and allegedly partook in unsavory behavior.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” French prosecutors explained in a statement.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Since then, TMZ reached out to McGregor's representatives, who have released a statement on his behalf. "Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released," the statement read.

McGregor has been accused of rape in the past, and over the last year, he has had numerous brushes with the law. As for this current sexual assault allegation, it appears as though the investigation is still ongoing.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

