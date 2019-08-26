Conor McGregor always seems to be in the news these days and it rarely has to do with what he's doing in the Octagon. For instance, he was recently put on blast for punching an elderly man in the head during a bar fight a couple of weeks ago. Footage of the incident was obtained by TMZ and since then, he's taken to the media where he admitted he was wrong in the whole situation.

Per ESPN:

"There is no answer to what was done. I was completely in the wrong. There's no need to even discuss what began it, what was going on outside, inside -- any of that. I was completely in the wrong; it was unacceptable behavior, and I accept that." "I must get my head screwed on and just get back in the game and fight for redemption, retribution, respect -- the things that made me the man I am. And that's what I will do."

According to TMZ, McGregor and his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin are in Italy enjoying a bit of a vacation as McGregor looks to move past his indiscretions. McGregor was seen working out while Devlin is sporting a green bathing suit. The couple even had a private photographer to document the entire trip.

McGregor claims he is looking to fight again this year and would even be interested in a third fight against Nate Diaz who beat Anthony Pettis just a couple of weekends ago.