When Kyrie Irving went to Boston a few years ago, he immediately started working with local sneaker boutique Concepts, where they developed a ton of great Nike Kyrie collaborations. Despite leaving Boston for Brooklyn, Kyrie and Concepts still have a great relationship and are now gearing up for a whole new collab, this time on the Nike Kyrie 7.

This is new model has been called "Horus" which is named after symbolism in Egyptian mythology. Kyrie has always been fascinated by this sort of imagery so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the whole shoe is filled with such iconography. As for the colorway itself, it mostly has a strong teal upper all while the midsole is orange and the Nike swoosh is beige. Overall, this is one of the most interesting Nike Kyrie 7's to drop thus far, and you can check out the official images, below.

If you are planning on getting yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, May 7th at 11 AM EST for $150 USD. Pairs will be dropping on Cncpts.com and will also be available in-store at Concepts' New York, Boston, and Dubai locations.

Image via Nike

