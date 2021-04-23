When Kyrie Irving went to the Boston Celtics a few years ago, he made sure to collaborate with Concepts which is one of the most well-known boutiques in the city. There have been some amazing collabs to come out of Concepts thus far and despite Irving leaving for Brooklyn, the brand has continued its collaborative ways with the Nets superstar.

Fans have been waiting on a brand new Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 colorway and just yesterday, the brand took to Twitter with a teaser for something they have in store with Kyrie that should be dropping pretty soon.

As you can see in the images below, there are already some teaser photos of this collaboration and so far, the shoe is looking quite colorful. The main color to be found here is teal, all while some light blue is placed on the tongue and laces. We even have orange on the midsole and beige on the Nike swoosh all while symbols that represent Kyrie are found throughout.

No release date has been given for these, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates. As always, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

