Kyrie Irving has been having an exceptional season with the Brooklyn Nets and by all accounts, it seems like his team will be going to the NBA Finals, barring any injuries. Throughout the season, Kyrie has been wearing the Nike Kyrie 7 and some pretty dope colorways have been released as a result. With 2021 almost a quarter of the way done, more Kyrie 7 colorways continue to be teased, including this "Weatherman" offering found below.

After a photo of the colorway made it to Twitter, the shoe now has official images courtesy of Nike. As you can see, the sneaker is mostly covered in green with some yellow sonar motifs throughout. The back heel is where we can find the heat map section, which is what truly brings out those classic "Weatherman" vibes. It's a shoe that sneakerheads have been waiting for, and overall, it looks like an instant cop.

At this stage, there is no release date available for this sneaker, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of this brand new model, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

