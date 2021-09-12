Compton & Brooklyn Unite On Azjah and Dusty Locane's "Try It (Remix)"

Compton's Azjah has recruited Brooklyn's Dusty Locane for the assist on the remix to her "Try It" cut, updating the standout originally found on her 1:03 AM release. The track is a guitar-driven account in which the two artists issue warnings to the opposition: "Play it cool cause I know when I take it there, it's no going back."

On the remix, Dusty Locane's guttural delivery provides balance, continuing to support the New Yorker's campaign in etching a proper path for himself.

Azjah's 1:03 AM first arrived in June, placing the west coast artist at the forefront as her melodic storytelling makes a case for her current ascension as she tapped names like Yung Bleu and Mayhrenate as featured voices on the effort.

Quotable Lyrics

Put you in my hoes, how would you react?

Set a ni--a up with a booby trap

Fake love, know we used to that

Say you a baller, where your shooters at?

-Dusty Locane